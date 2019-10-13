Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallkill Valley V.F.W. Post #8441, Route 94
Vernon, NJ
View Map
Resources
Clara E. Mathews Obituary
HIGHLAND LAKES - Clara E. Mathews, 83, of Highland Lakes, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at her son's home in Newton.
Born and raised in Pompton Lakes, Clara moved to Highland Lakes over 40 years ago. She was a fabric cutter at Morley's Shirt Co. in Franklin many years ago.
The daughter of the late Benjamin and Susan (Fletcher) Dow, Clara was predeceased by her husband, Russell Carl Matthews, on Oct. 31, 2014; and her daughter, Shirley Mathews; and her siblings, John Dow, Ben Dow, Charlotte Downy, Cynthia Dow, Josephine Dow and Paul Dow.
She is survived by her seven children, Rusty Mathews, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Russell C. Mathews Jr., of Florida, Jennive Asencio, of Puerto Rico, Albert Mathews, of West Milford, Paul Mathews, of Newton, David Mathews, of South Carolina, and Sandra Mathews, of Highland Lakes; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, David Dow, of Pennsylvania; her sisters, Susan Willeby, of North Carolina, and Judith Harriet, of North Carolina; and her special friend, Jeannette Crowell.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Wallkill Valley V.F.W. Post #8441, Route 94, Vernon. Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
