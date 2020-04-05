|
BYRAM - Clara Irene (Goble) Milens, 90, of Byram, passed away on April 3, 2020 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.
Clara was born in Byram and lived her whole life there. She attended the one-room Amity School and Byram Consolidated School. Clara was a 1948 graduate of Newton High School. In her early years she was a member of the Board of Elections, Byram Historical Society and St. Joseph's Church, where she was treasurer. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, room mother, and president and treasurer of the Senior Citizens Club, where she was Senior of the Year in 1996. She was also a member of the La La Ladies of the Lake and the Red Hat Club.
Clara was the deputy tax collector for the Township of Byram for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She collected Hummels, angels and birds, and loved to crochet, play Sudoku and bake. She was famous for making the best apple pie in Byram.
She is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Milens, and son, Frederick Milens Jr., who both passed in 2017. She is also predeceased by her sister, Roberta Garrris, and brothers Harold, Allen, Layton and Richard.
Clara is survived by her loving children, Douglas and his wife Maureen, and Patricia Ann Leasure and her husband Donald; and grandsons: Frederick J. Milens lll and his wife Ashanna, and Samuel A. Milens.
Due to government restrictions, there will be a private burial at Sparta Cemetery. A celebration of Clara's life will be held in the future.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020