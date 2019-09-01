Home

FREDON -- Claudette Lisa DeLong, 77, of Fredon, passed away at Newton Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Born and raised in New York City, Claudette moved to Newton in 1983. She was an RN and business manager for her husband's medical practice.

Prior to moving to Newton, Claudette was president of the Lancaster County Medical Society Auxiliary for several years. She was president of the Sussex County Medical Society Auxiliary and the Newton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

A loving mother, Claudette was an avid cook and knitter. She also loved the opera and enjoyed traveling the world.

The daughter of the late Rafaele and Bianca Rose (Maglio) Ciotti, Claudette is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald H. DeLong II, M.D. She is also survived by her daughters, Lara C. DeLong, M.D., and Audrey Jennifer DeLong, Ph.D.; and her brother, Ralph Ciotti, and his family.

Services and interment were private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927, or the , 1 Union St. #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
