Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third Street
Sussex, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third Street
Sussex, NJ
Clay Thompson Obituary
WANTAGE - Clay Thompson, age 56, of Wantage, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Newton Medical Center. Born in Wanaque to the late Harrison II and Charity (Babcock) Thompson, Clay has lived in Wantage most of his life.
A giving person, Clay donated his time and money cooking for the Sussex Fire Department at the Wildwood convention. He loved canning, hunting and fishing.
Predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Danny, Jess, and Bruce Thomson; and a sister, Susan Edwards, Clay is survived by his wife, Diana Day; sons, Daniel Thompson, of Wantage and Clay Jr. and his fiancée, Sheridan Davis, of Newton; daughters, Charity Thompson, of Wantage, and Laura and husband, Bryan Evans, of Hamburg; brothers, Harrison and wife, Lorraine, of Wantage, and Robert, and wife, Jeanette Thompson, of Vernon; sisters, Sally Corter, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Gail Thompson and fiancée, Jay Husky, of Cherokee, N.C., Mary and partner, Joe Thompson, of Vernon, and Birdie Thompson and partner, Gene Dekmar, of Wantage; as well as his grandchildren, Taylor, Bryce, Sylas, Ariana, Aaliyah, Ethan Allen and Hunter. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
A visitation for Clay will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
