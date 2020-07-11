Clayton Benjamin Baker
Andover - Clayton Benjamin Baker died suddenly at his home in Andover, NJ, on July 2, 2020, at the age of 47.
He was born on February 1, 1973, at Morristown Hospital to Carole (Baker) Huntington and Alan Baker. He graduated from Newton High School and from East Stroudsburg University with a double major in Biology and Criminology. He worked as a Supervisor in a criminal justice facility for youth. He traveled the country and had resided in Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Colorado. More recently, he moved back to Andover to provide care for his mother.
Clayton played soccer while growing up. He was an avid reader. He loved to hike and to play the guitar. He was a great musician and always had new compositions in process. He enjoyed being an Uncle and spending time with children of his friends. He adored his little pug Olive and she adored him back. Clayton was full of wisdom and creative ideas. He was someone you could turn to for absolutely anything. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
He is survived by his parents, Carole Huntington and Alan Baker, and his stepmother, Roseanne Baker, his sister, Blythe Duffy, and her husband, Michael, his niece, Paige Duffy, and his stepbrothers, Matthew Huntington and Brett Huntington. He is predeceased by his stepfather, Albert Huntington.
No services are being held at this time due to the pandemic. A memorial service will be planned in the future so friends and family can celebrate his life.
