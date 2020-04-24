|
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Cody LaMont Ulrich, born May 13, 1991, was 28. He was living in Pompano Beach, Fla., when he unexpectedly died April 16, 2020.
He was a 2009 graduate of Sparta High School. He played football for his freshman and part of his sophomore year. His teachers and peers admired him for his interest and passion for history.
Everyone loved Cody for his intelligence, polite manner and his open mind and caring heart. He had the best smile that would brighten your day. Cody always showed nothing but love and concern for his community. He was the kind of person who would always make sure he helped others before himself.
Cody always wanted to be an Egyptologist and loved everything Egyptian. Cody had many interests including Star Wars (obsessed) music, football huge Green Bay Packers Fan. If he didn't know something he would always look it up till he knew everything about it and his mind was like an encyclopedia of information.
Cody worked for Dixie Plumbing where he earned his journeyman's certification. He excelled at everything he did. He later started working for Home Depot which he took pride in and loved his job.
Cody played an active roll in many lives throughout his life here in New Jersey and Florida. Words cannot explain how many lives he touched with his smile and sense of humor and it was large. He had an incredible spirit and soul that I hope you will all remember when you think of him.
Cody is predeceased by his grandmother, Dorothy Smith. Cody is survived by his beloved 8-year-old son, Wyatt LaMont Ulrich; devoted parents, Charles H. Ulrich Jr. and Julie (Kays) Ulrich; his loving brothers, Charles H. Ulrich III and Cole A. Ulrich; his grandparents, Hugh and LeaAnn Kays; and his grandfather, Charles H. Ulrich Sr. and his wife, Marcia. He is also survived by many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.
May his spirit and soul live on through all of us that had the pleasure to see that huge smile and caring heart.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Charlie or Julie Ulrich, 8 Hickory Tree Lane, Sparta, NJ 07871. They will be setting up a trust for Wyatt Ulrich.
Private services are under the direction of the Goble Funeral Home, Sparta, N.J.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 24, 2020