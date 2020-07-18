1/
Livingston - Connie M. Repsher, age 58, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. A memorial service for Connie and her sister, Edna Gould will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial services will be held for Connie's family at Deckertown-Union Cemetery in Wantage.

