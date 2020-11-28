1/1
Constance A. Burns
Wantage - Constance A. Burns, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Overlook Medical Center in Summit. Born and raised in Orange to the late John Hodo and Eva A. (Rucinski) Hocko, Mrs. Burns had lived in Orange before moving to Sussex County in 1986. She was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church and the Ladies Group of the church. Mrs. Burns served on the Home Economics Division at the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show for many years, was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Marine Corps League, and was also involved with the Lake Neepaulin Pool Association, where she was very active with the Dolphins swim team. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Hodo. Mrs. Burns is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Burns; her sons, David Frost and his wife Patricia of Barnegat, Michael Burns and his wife Lisa of Georgia, and Patrick Burns and his wife Elisa of Idaho; her sister, Barbara Hocko of Sparta; eight grandchildren and one great grandson.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Memorial services will be held in the near future. Please check the funeral home website for the date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
