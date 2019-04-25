SPARTA - Craig Williams passed away April 19, 2019, at Lakeview Care Center in Wayne from the ill effects of smoking. He was 75 years old.

Craig was raised in the Mt. Hope section of Rockaway Township and lived in Sparta for 39 years. He was a proud 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Acacia Lodge #20 of Dover. He also had a great tomato garden which gave him joy.

Craig was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Blanch Williams. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carmella (Orichio) Williams; his sons, Craig Jr. and Steve; sister, Beverly Hon and husband, Donald; brother, Robert Williams and wife, Joan; brother, Harry Williams and wife, Wallope; three granddaughters, Amanda, Christina and Robyn; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and also Craig's lifelong friend, William (Bill) Bonnell.

A celebration of life will be private at a later date. Donations to an organization for the prevention of smoking would be appreciated.