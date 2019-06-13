Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Cynthia Prokich Obituary
OGDENSBURG -- Cynthia (Wright) Prokich, age 77, of Ogdensburg, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center.

She was born in Ogdensburg to the late Andrew E. and Dorothy E. (Casterline) Wright. After marrying and moving away for several years, she returned to her home, where she remained the rest of her life.

Cynthia was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School. She worked for many years at Nuclear Research Corp. in Dover as a production supervisor. Cynthia was a long time member of the Ogdensburg Presbyterian Church and a former elder. She loved gardening and helping out around the church.

Predeceased by her parents and her brother, Arnold E. Wright, Cynthia is survived by her daughters, Cassandra (Wright) and her husband, Anthony Federico, and Kimberly A. Prokich; brother, Alfred E. Wright; and two grandsons, Tyler A. and Evan A. Federico, all of Ogdensburg. Also surviving are her many loving cousins.

A visitation for Cynthia will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ogdensburg Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 13, 2019
