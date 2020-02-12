|
MT. BETHEL, Pa. - Dale Edward Long Jr., 62, of Mt. Bethel, formerly of Andover and Hopatcong, N.J., passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg.
Born May 11, 1957, in Newton, N.J., Dale grew up in Hopatcong and resided in Andover until 1994 when he moved to Mt. Bethel. Dale was an antique dealer for over 40 years. He as an avid fan of the New York Mets, Jets, Knicks and Rangers. Dale was an exempt life member of the Andover Borough Volunteer Fire Department.
Dale was predeceased by his father, Dale, Sr. Survivors include a daughter, Sterling; son, Griffin; ex-wife, Eileen Hanley; brother, John and his wife, Donna; and his "honey," Wendy Gerhart and her children, Joshua, Jean and Courtney Templeton and her husband, Cody.
Dale's life celebration will include visiting from 7 to 9 p.m. today, at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, N.J. A prayer service will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home. Family and friends may begin gathering at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Dale will be laid to rest at Andover Presbyterian Cemetery in Andover, N.J.
For memorial donations, please consider The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmy.org. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 12, 2020