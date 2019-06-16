Resources More Obituaries for Dale Farley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dale Farley

SPARTA, Tenn. -- Dale Farley, 70, of Sparta, Tenn., passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He was born in Sparta, Tenn., on May 27, 1949, and was the son of the late Haskel Farley and the late Bessie Williams Farley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittany Ann Farley Johnson; his sister, Linda (Farley) Koltholf; and his brothers, Jimmy Clouse, Ralph Farley and Wendell Farley. Survivors include his wife, Karen Farley; son, Brandon Farley; grandchildren, Branson Farley, Dalton Stallings and Kaytlyn (Clark) Adcock; brother, Donnie Farley; sisters-in-law, Janine (Billy) Ayers and Lynne (Mike) Carr; and many neices, nephews, friends and neighbors also survive. As long as he could remember, Dale had a dream to play professional football. Dale was quoted in a West Virginia program in November 1970, saying, "All I've ever wanted to do was make it to the pros." Dale played college football for the West Virginia Mountaineers and was named All-American. He was also named to the All-East and All-South teams. In addition, he was selected to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. One of his greatest accomplishments while at West Virginia was meeting and marrying a beautiful Sparta, N.J., girl who had been his bride for 48 years. Shortly after Dale and Karen married, the Miami Dolphins drafted him in the third round of the 1971 draft. Dale played outside linebacker with the Dolphins and in January 1972 played in Super Bowl VI. Dale also later played with the Buffalo Bills and the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. In the spring of 2009, Dale was asked to speak at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Banquet in Morgantown, W.Va., where coach Jim Carlen was the featured speaker. In a newspaper article from the West Virginian Times, the author stated: "The former player who really moved the crowd was linebacker Dale Farley, who talked about living through bouts of alcoholism. 'But I am a Christian now,' Farley said. 'God has helped me through it. ... I am a Child of God.' " Needless to say, he stole the show! Dale's dream of playing professional football was definitely realized, but I am sure if he could talk to us today, he would tell us that the "Young Warrior" that always remained Sparta Strong was most proud of his life as a Christian husband, father and friend that inspired and led many to know the Jesus he served. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Cumberland Heights Church of Christ with Doug Downs officiating. Burial will follow in O'Connor Cemetery. The family will welcome friends at 3 p.m. today at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. They will also welcome friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday, June 17. Online condolences may be made to the family at oaklawnmemorial.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 16, 2019