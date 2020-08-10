Daniel Francis Frasciello, Jr.

Philadelphia, PA - Daniel Francis Frasciello, Jr., 55, formerly of Hopatcong, NJ passed away, peacefully, Thursday August 6th at Jefferson-Torsdale Hospital in Philadelphia with his loving family by his side.

Born in Denville, NJ on December 18, 1964, to Daniel Frasciello and the late Linda DiGennaro, "Danny" attended Sussex Vo-Tech High School in Sparta, NJ and graduated from Hopatcong High School.

Danny was a self-employed Master Mason and was very proud of his abilities and skills. He "LOVED" being a mason. Danny enjoyed all sports, but was especially fond of baseball and football. He could often be found in the center of a spirited, political debate or discussing the nuances of the Italian language and how to make 'gravy' the right way. He also enjoyed listening to his favorite music, including The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and Pink Floyd. Danny attended services at St. Dominic's Church in Philadelphia. Most important to Danny was his many friends and family and spending time with them was his favorite pastime

Survivors include his father, Daniel Frasciello and wife, Mimi, two brothers, Michael Frasciello and wife, Helen and Joseph Frasciello, a sister, Angela Deputy and husband, Doug and four nephews Dominick and Sam Frasciello and Nicholas and David Deputy. Danny also leaves behind his beloved cat, Vito.

Arrangements were conducted privately and at the convenience of the family.



