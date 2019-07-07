Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP -- Daniel Holley Jr., 85, of Andover Township, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home.

Born and raised in Mount Arlington, Daniel was a graduate of Roxbury High School. He was a United States Army veteran, proudly serving during peacetime from 1956 to 1958. Daniel worked at Picatinny Arsenal for 36 years before his retirement in 1994.

The son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Ozswart) Holley, Daniel was also predeceased by his wife, Jaqulin (Burns) Holley, on March 24, 2016; his son, John Michael Holley, in 1997; his sister, Charlotte Begraft, in 1966; and his brother, Joseph Holley, in 1980. He is survived by his children, Joseph Holley and wife, Merijo, of Kaysville, Utah, David Holley and girlfriend, Debi, of the Springdale section of Andover Township, and Jill Holley Shrope and husband, Jamie, of Sussex; and his six grandchildren, Darryk, Braedyn, Brooklyn, Nicholas, Cassidy and Bentley.

Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to Lakeland Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 311, Andover, NJ 07821. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 7, 2019
