LOPATCONG - Daniel Joseph Krok, age 35, of Lopatcong, was received into the arms of the Lord Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, 2019, at the home of his parents following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer. Born in Boonton, he grew up in Wantage and has lived in Lopatcong since 2016.
A graduate of the High Point Regional High School class of 2002, Daniel was working in the construction industry for National Floor Removal Co., Augusta. He was an avid disc golfer who enjoyed weight lifting and hiking, but most of all spending time with his loving family. A true N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan, Daniel will be missed by his devoted family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him.
Daniel was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Andrew and Angelina (Mastroguilio) DeLio; his paternal grandparents, John and Veronica (Jankowski) Krok; as well as his uncle, Louis DeLio. Survivors include his beloved wife, Elise P. Tooker; his parents, Richard and Phyllis (DeLio) Krok; his brother, John Andrew and his wife, Christine; his aunts and uncles, Loretta and Adam Gragnani, Daniel and Debra DeLio, Edward and Karen Krok, and Robert and Stacy Krok. Also surviving are his beloved nephew and godson, Adam John Krok; his niece, Skylar Barreto; the Tooker Family; and his loving cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206), Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the Saint Monica's Roman Catholic Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex. Interment will follow in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover. Online condolences www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 3, 2019