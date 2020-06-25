Daniel Joseph Storey
Daniel Joseph Storey
Glenwood - Daniel Joseph Storey, 87 years old, passed away peacefully. Born to William and Veronica Storey in Brooklyn, NY where Daniel lived before moving to Glenwood, NJ 45 years ago.
Daniel served with the United States Army during the Korean War, then worked as a Longshoreman for 40 years for the International Longshoreman's Association in NYC and then worked as a custodian at Cedar Mountain School in Vernon Twp., NJ for 15 years before retiring in 2005. Daniel was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and enjoyed long rides, going out to eat, sitting on his deck swing and movies.
Daniel is predeceased by a brother, William Storey, a sister, Georgiana Butler and a step brother, Joseph Powers and is the beloved husband for 61 years of Santa M. Storey(nee Perrone) of Glenwood. Devoted father of Debra Melone and her Fiancee, Michael Tortorelli of Matamoras, PA and Daniel J. Storey of Vernon Twp., NJ. Loving grandfather of Casey Sheehan and her husband, Brian and Kenneth Melone, Jr. and his wife, Amanda. Great grandfather of Mason Melone, Quinn Sheehan and Hunter Melone. Dear brother of Walter Storey and his wife, Darlene of Port St. Lucie, FL and Kenneth Storey of Battleboro, VT.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-6 PM. Due to government restrictions, the funeral home will limit attendees to 75 people and face coverings are required. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Francis deSales RC Church, Vernon Twp., NJ at 10 AM. Church limit will be 100 people as per government restrictions. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, NJ. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
