NEWTON -- Daniel L. Smith, 69, passed on peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, following a long illness. Dan was a lifelong resident of Sussex County, born to Howard Smith and Theresa Petito. Dan was a master plumber prior to his illness. He loved Volkswagens and car shows and was known for driving his red 1966 Beetle convertible, which he fully restored himself. Dan is survived by his devoted wife, JoAnn (Duke), of 53 years; his son, Dan and his wife, Kelly (Hoyle); his daughter, Melissa and her husband, Les Conklin; five grandchildren, Kevin and Chelsea Conklin, Jessica and her husband, Dakota Shipps, Karen and Sarah Smith; and two great-grandsons, Ben and Nate. He is also survived by his brothers, John, Jim and George; his sister, Anna Brussels; and many nieces and nephews. The family will arrange a celebration of Dan's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 26, 2019