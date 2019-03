VERNON -- Daniel M. Kadish, 79, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was born May 16, 1939, in San Francisco, Calif., to Reuben and Barbara (Weeks) Kadish. In 1946, his family moved to Vernon, where they became dairy farmers. After graduating from Sussex High School, he went on to attend New York University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in art history in 1964. He continued his education at Yale University, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1968 and a Master of Fine Arts in 1969. From 1963 through 1982, Dan was a college instructor of fine arts. He was active in the Hoboken and Jersey City fine arts world. Additionally, he exhibited his paintings in Ohio and New Jersey. In 1996, he and his wife, Carol, began raising beef cattle. Prices Switch Farms is one of Sussex County's preserved farms. Besides Dan's love of art, he was active in Vernon's history and government. He was a former member of the Vernon Historical Society and a current member of the Vernon Historic Preservation Commission. In the 1990s, Dan entered politics and served as a Vernon committeeman. In 2011, he re-entered local government as a Vernon councilman, which continued until the present day. Dan is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, David Kadish and his partner, Sarah Rand, of White Plains, N.Y., and Jonathan Kadish and his wife, Kim, of Woodstock, N.Y. He is also survived by his brother, Julian Kadish, wife, Marielle Ferriter, and nieces, Kaleala and Alaisha Kadish-Ferriter, of Norton, Mass.; nephew, Philip Kadish and his wife, Lael, of New York City; and his sister-in-law, Pamela Tilli, of Hardyston. Dan was predeceased by his brother, Kennan. Visitation with Dan's family will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 10, followed by a memorial service from noon to 1 p.m., at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel's name may be made to any of the Vernon Township fire departments or ambulance squads. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 3, 2019