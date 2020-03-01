The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Daniel R. Blake

Daniel R. Blake Obituary
LAFAYETTE - Daniel R. Blake, 67, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Born in Elyria, Ohio, Daniel first came to Sparta and then settled in Lafayette 25 years ago. Mr. Blake was a member of Boy Scout Troop 81 of Andover for many years, serving as its treasurer. He was a member of Motor Sports Northeast Autocross Racing Club and Jersey Rock 'n Road Bicycle Club. Mr. Blake was a graduate of University of Akron, Ohio. He was the finance controllership manager, as well as a certified public accountant during his 40 plus years with Honeywell in Morris Plains.
Son of the late John H. Blake and Sylvia Petkovsek-Blake, he is predeceased by son, Samuel Roy Blake. He is survived by his beloved wife, Tracy Blake, and sons, John F. and Evan G. Blake; and daughters, Sarah M. and Jennifer Blake. Daniel is also survived by his sister, Linda Kuharik and husband, Mick, of Parma, Ohio.
Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton, with memorial services immediately following at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made "In Memory of Dan" to the NAMI Sussex: P.O. Box 652 Sparta, NJ 07871.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main St. (Route 206) Newton. Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
