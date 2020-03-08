|
VERNON - Daniel Robert Boltz, age 82, of Vernon, passed away peacefully Feb. 27, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Home in Fredon with family by his side.
Dan was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Quincy, Ill. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary "Dolly" Magdalene (Settle) Boltz; sister, Sandy Boltz Moser; and brothers, Porter and Timothy Boltz, Dan is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Frances S. Boltz; their sons, Matthew Carl Boltz and his fiancé, Patti Engber, of Richmond, Va., Adam Clay Boltz, of Vernon, and Jason Daniel Boltz and his wife, Isabel, of Boston, Mass.; granddaughters, Erika Boltz, of Jacksonville, Fla., Carley Boltz-Howell and husband, Chris, of Ruther Glen, Va., and Mary Clare Boltz, of Beaverdam, Va.; Ralph Settle, of Quincy, Ill.; and other cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as many loving friends.
Dan graduated from Notre Dame High School in Quincy in 1955. In 1960, he graduated from Florida State University with a master's in psychology on a full basketball scholarship. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and sang with the Hi Phi's during his college years.
Dan began his professional career with IBM, but eventually created his own fabric sales business, Bolts From Boltz, and he was the founder of the Northeast Fabric Sales Association. A frequent guest speaker in five states, he told the story of cotton from field to the hand or garment. Author of the children's book "Dan's Pants: The Adventures of Dan the Fabric Man," singing was a lifelong passion. There were Dan Boltz Sing Alongs, sponsored by the Vernon Twp. Historical Society. Dan could light up any room with his wit, charm, and song. He will be missed.
A celebration of Dan's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. Online condolences and further information may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Operation Smile, and the Vernon Township Historical Society.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020