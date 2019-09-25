The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Daniel Sloane Conrad Obituary
WANTAGE - Daniel Sloane Conrad, age 31, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Elizabeth, Daniel moved to Sussex County in 1999. He served in the United States Army in Afghanistan, Iraq and different parts of the Middle East and received many commendations for his honorable service. Daniel was employed by ShopRite in Franklin.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Joyce Conrad, in 2016 and his maternal grandfather, William A. Worrell, in 1999.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Edward Conrad, of Wantage, and Kara Worrell, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his brother, Robert Foti, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his uncle and godfather, Bobby Conrad, of Wantage; his godmother, Ellen Margaret Rast, of Fredon; his uncles, David Conrad, of Cranford, and Ian and Douglas Worrell, both of Toms River; his aunt, Kristin Worrell, of Toms River; his maternal grandmother, Carol Deans-Heiser, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his paternal grandfather, Ashley "Ace" Wayne Conrad, of Wantage; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
