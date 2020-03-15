|
|
WANTAGE - Darryl S. Manthey, age 68, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Neptune Beach, Fla., Darryl grew up in Sparta and has lived in Wantage since 1973. He was a freelance stagehand and a member of IATSE Union Local 365 and later 632 of Northeast New Jersey. Darryl was a musician, specializing in drums and keyboards. He had a green thumb and took great pride in his flower and vegetable gardens every year.
Darryl was predeceased by his father, John Manthey. He is survived by his wife, Karen (Staley) Manthey; his daughter, Tanya Manthey and her fiancé, Ralph Jenkins, of Bloomfield; his mother, Cynthia Stewart, of Sussex; his brother, Derek Manthey, of Sussex; and his sister, Deidra Manthey, of Florida.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 15, 2020