1/1
David E. Verdetto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Verdetto
Susquehanna, PA - David E. Verdetto, 75, of Susquehanna, PA Passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Finken) Verdetto, David grew up in Hopatcong, NJ before moving to Susquehanna, PA 13 years ago. David was a proud Navy Veteran that served during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement he worked as an Instrumentation and Robotics Technician at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. He was an active member of American Motorcycle Association, Bear Creek Sportsmen's Club, Ridge Riders, Square Deal and Jones Boys.
The beloved husband for 51 years to June Verdetto, he is survived by his children Lisa M. Verdetto and Samuel J. Verdetto and his wife Stephanie, his cousins; Beth Wall and Joanne Sanclemente, his grandchildren; Keesha Verdetto, Marcus Hodge and his wife Megan, Mekhel Hodge and Haylee Verdetto, his great-grandchildren; Nanie and Kole Beston and Myles Hodge and many loving friends and family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered online at: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved