WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - David Garver Slear III passed away on April 21, 2019, at the age of 76, in Williamsport, Pa.

Dave was born in Salem, Ohio, to Isabelle Arlien (Thompson) and David Garver Slear Jr. He grew up in Washington, Pa., and attended the University of Oklahoma, earning a mechanical engineering degree. He belonged to OU's Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He later earned a master's of engineering from Stevens Institute in New Jersey.

In 1966, Dave married Adrah Jane Barnes; they ultimately settled in Newton, N.J., and raised four children during their 30-year marriage.

Dave was a kind, generous and loving man. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, Sally Silvus Slear, and his beloved chocolate Lab, Shadow. He is survived by his former wife; his four children, David Slear (Julie), Stephanie Riddle (Mark), Eric Slear (Andrea King), and Meredith Towle (William); his eight grandchildren, Alexandra, David and Matthew Slear, Hana and Maddison Riddle, Jessica Slear, and Russell and Porter Towle; his step-siblings, Janine Curran (Joe) and Russell Wilson (Lin); and his faithful dog, Liddy.

Dave had a remarkable career. He first became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force, serving as engineer on the USS Tecumseh (SSBN 628) and the USS George Washington (SSBN 598), and retiring a commander from the USN Reserves. After his military active duty, he worked as the director of engineering at General Public Utilities. During this time, he served on the recovery team following the Three Mile Island accident and was a member of the advisory team to the USSR following the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster.

In his personal life, Dave was a man of many escapades and projects. His youth produced stories of entrepreneurship, including operating an all-night sandwich shop in his fraternity bedroom. As an adult, he took great pride in home ownership and tackling the endless chores it brings. Throughout his life, he loved wood-working and designed and hand-crafted countless furniture pieces and toys. In his middle-years, he loved sailing and problem-solving life on the open water. His family has fond memories of sailing vacations on Lake George, N.Y., and on the Long Island Sound. In his retirement, he spent time gardening, hunting, snowmobiling and visiting his family around the country.

Dave also knew how to relax and relish in the simple pleasures of life. He loved to sit quietly by a wood-burning stove, musing about life's plans and memories. This favorite pastime was made even better by the company of cherished family and friends.

Dave passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his four children. He lives forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Black Forest Fire Company, 32545 N. Hwy. 44, Lock Haven, PA 17745. Dave was an active volunteer for the BFFC.

Dave's Celebration of Life is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at The Black Forest Inn, 15 Black Forest Acres, Lock Haven. His ashes will rest beside his parents' grave in Pomfret Manor Cemetery in Sunbury. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit, www.crousefuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 1, 2019