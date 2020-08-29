David J. Kisha
Pittsburgh - Kisha, David J., 51, died following a heart attack on August 24, 2020. Born October 9, 1968 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Daniel J. & Patricia Kisha. He is survived by his mother, Hamburg, NJ; brother Scott, Washington, DC; aunts Barbara Allen, Dover, MA; Mary Ann Wright, Seattle, WA; Millie Rojas, Los Angeles, CA; Lydia Kisha, Santa Fe, NM; along with numerous cousins. David was a veteran of the US Navy, serving on the Theodore Roosevelt during the Persian Gulf War. After his military service he lived in Sunnyvale, CA where he worked for Cisco Systems. In 2018, he moved to Pittsburgh, where he worked in the IT Dept. at the University of Pittsburgh. Graveside service at Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown, PA. (ptbmortuary.com
