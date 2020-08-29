1/
Pittsburgh - Kisha, David J., 51, died following a heart attack on August 24, 2020. Born October 9, 1968 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Daniel J. & Patricia Kisha. He is survived by his mother, Hamburg, NJ; brother Scott, Washington, DC; aunts Barbara Allen, Dover, MA; Mary Ann Wright, Seattle, WA; Millie Rojas, Los Angeles, CA; Lydia Kisha, Santa Fe, NM; along with numerous cousins. David was a veteran of the US Navy, serving on the Theodore Roosevelt during the Persian Gulf War. After his military service he lived in Sunnyvale, CA where he worked for Cisco Systems. In 2018, he moved to Pittsburgh, where he worked in the IT Dept. at the University of Pittsburgh. Graveside service at Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown, PA. (ptbmortuary.com)

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary Inc
921 Menoher Blvd
Johnstown, PA 15905
(814) 255-4040
