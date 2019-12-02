|
|
OGDENSBURG - David J. McClellan, 60, of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Flushing, N.Y. to John D. and Dorothy A. (Bracco) McClellan. David grew up in West Milford and then settled in Ogdensburg for 21 years. David was a programmer/analyst for Vital Signs Inc. in Totowa.
David enjoyed golfing, sports and vacationing with his family.
David is survived by his loving wife, Sandra E. (Thompson) McClellan; devoted daughter Katherine E. McClellan, brothers John D. Jr. and Patrick D. McClellan, mother Dorothy A. (Bracco) McClellan and father John D. McClellan Sr. He is also survived by two nieces, three nephews and one great niece.
Visitation for David will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, N.J. Prayer service will be conducted at 6:30pm. Final arrangements are private.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 2, 2019