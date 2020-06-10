WANTAGE - Pastor David Johnson, 64, of Wantage, was a husband, father, brother, son and friend who will be missed by all; most importantly he was a follower of God. David went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with a heart full of love and gratefulness to God.
David spent more than 40 years sharing the Gospel and teaching that salvation is a gift from God through faith in Jesus (Ephesians 2:8-9) to people all over the world. He will be remembered for his kind, loving, strong and faithful spirit who brought joy, laughter, love and the Gospel to all.
David will be dearly missed by many including his wife, Arlene; his daughters, Deborah, Melissa and husband, Irvin, and Hannah; his sister, Sheryl and husband, Joe, and their family; and his cousins, Nancey, Kathy, Kristen and Tricia.
A drive-in memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, June 12, at the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Rte. 15, Lafayette.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860, who lovingly supported David in the past year or to one of David's greatest passions, the Lafayette Federated Church Missions Program, 180 Rte. 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848. You may also share stories, memories, pictures and videos to the Memories of Pastor David Johnson Facebook group.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.