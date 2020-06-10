David Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WANTAGE - Pastor David Johnson, 64, of Wantage, was a husband, father, brother, son and friend who will be missed by all; most importantly he was a follower of God. David went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with a heart full of love and gratefulness to God.
David spent more than 40 years sharing the Gospel and teaching that salvation is a gift from God through faith in Jesus (Ephesians 2:8-9) to people all over the world. He will be remembered for his kind, loving, strong and faithful spirit who brought joy, laughter, love and the Gospel to all.
David will be dearly missed by many including his wife, Arlene; his daughters, Deborah, Melissa and husband, Irvin, and Hannah; his sister, Sheryl and husband, Joe, and their family; and his cousins, Nancey, Kathy, Kristen and Tricia.
A drive-in memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, June 12, at the Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Rte. 15, Lafayette.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860, who lovingly supported David in the past year or to one of David's greatest passions, the Lafayette Federated Church Missions Program, 180 Rte. 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848. You may also share stories, memories, pictures and videos to the Memories of Pastor David Johnson Facebook group.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Lafayette Federated Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved