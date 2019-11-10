|
|
SPARTA - David Joseph Connolly IV, of Sparta, passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas hospital surrounded by his family on Nov. 8, 2019.
Born in 1959, he was one four children of the late David J. Connolly III and Judith P. Connolly. "Dave," often called "Davey," lived life grateful for every day God gave him. He lived life with a deep spirituality that centered and sustained him through enormous adversities and victories. Confident in God's plan, Dave gave with his heart first and thought about it later.
Dave created fun and lightness wherever he was. If a situation was not a party, he would transform it into one. His sense of humor and love for everyone was steady, and people relied on him for his ever-present fortitude.
Dave loved animals, an attribute he learned from his mother Judy. Dave was an athlete – he was fast, coordinated and extremely competitive. These attributes made him a good football player in high school at Delbarton, and he was one of the players responsible for the creation of a hockey program at Delbarton as well. Baseball was his best sport, and he played for Fairleigh Dickinson University for one year. He was a Jets fan, and loved to joust about sports with friends and relations.
Dave was a carpenter and general contractor. Known for his perfectionist and overbuilt projects, he took great pride in the craft and in providing people with jobs and meaningful occupation.
Of greatest note was Dave's loyalty to his friends and family. Giving to a fault, loving without condition, defensive of anyone in trouble or vulnerable, Dave loved "his people" with ferocity.
Dave is survived by his three daughters: Lyndsey Schaeffer, Julianne Messner and Mary Mowrer; their husbands: William, Craig and Freeman, respectively; his grandchildren: Gabrielle, Christian, Betty June and Evangeline Raine; and by his three siblings: Susan Carrol, Laurie Ann Lowrie and Jon Connolly.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta on Nov. 14 with the funeral held the following day with a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019