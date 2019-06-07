The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Resources
More Obituaries for David Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Charles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David M. Charles Obituary
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. -- David M. Charles, 63, of Maggie Valley, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

David was born in Lexington, Ky., and was a former resident of Sparta, N.J., and Blairstown, N.J. He was a 1974 graduate of Sparta High School, became a proud member of the United States Marines from 1978 to 1980 and graduated from East Stroudsburg University, Class of 1986, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. David was an avid jogger and held the Sparta High School high jump record for more than 30 years.

He was predeceased by his father, Leonard B. Charles, who passed in 1984, and his niece, Stephanie Bronaugh, who passed in 2018. David is survived by his beloved mother, Irene (Jeryga) Charles; and his devoted sisters, Gail Bronaugh and her husband, Wayne, of Lafayette, N.J., and Karen Kinzler and her husband, Tony, of Sparta. He is also survived by his niece, Kimberly Maher and his nephew, Keith Kinzler.

Friends are invited to celebrate his life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, with a funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goble Funeral Home
Download Now