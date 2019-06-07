MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. -- David M. Charles, 63, of Maggie Valley, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. David was born in Lexington, Ky., and was a former resident of Sparta, N.J., and Blairstown, N.J. He was a 1974 graduate of Sparta High School, became a proud member of the United States Marines from 1978 to 1980 and graduated from East Stroudsburg University, Class of 1986, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. David was an avid jogger and held the Sparta High School high jump record for more than 30 years. He was predeceased by his father, Leonard B. Charles, who passed in 1984, and his niece, Stephanie Bronaugh, who passed in 2018. David is survived by his beloved mother, Irene (Jeryga) Charles; and his devoted sisters, Gail Bronaugh and her husband, Wayne, of Lafayette, N.J., and Karen Kinzler and her husband, Tony, of Sparta. He is also survived by his niece, Kimberly Maher and his nephew, Keith Kinzler. Friends are invited to celebrate his life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, with a funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the . Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 7, 2019