Dr. David Meltz passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Debora; son, Daniel; daughter, Elizabeth; son-in-law, Alex Munoz-Suarez; and grandchildren, Alba and Miguel Munoz. There is no memorial service planned at this time. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, 07860. Professional services were done by Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, 07825.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019