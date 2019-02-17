Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
Resources
More Obituaries for David Meltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Meltz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Meltz Obituary
Dr. David Meltz passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Debora; son, Daniel; daughter, Elizabeth; son-in-law, Alex Munoz-Suarez; and grandchildren, Alba and Miguel Munoz.

There is no memorial service planned at this time. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, 07860. Professional services were done by Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, 07825.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newbaker Funeral Home
Download Now