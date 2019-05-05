HAMPTON -- David Mount Okeson, 74, of Hampton, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Jersey City in 1945 to George Paul and Lois (Wiley) Okeson, and raised in Sussex County, he was the eldest of four sons. He graduated from Newton High School in 1963, and served in the United States Navy as a sonarman and diver on the destroyer USS Henderson. After his military service, Dave married Susan Wander and soon after settled in Warren County together, where they raised their children, Katie and Andrew. It was from their home he started Warren Business Forms, successfully growing the company until his retirement in 2002. As a person who liked to help others, David was a member of the Clinton-North Hunterdon Kiwanis, where he helped create and expand some of its successful charity programming. He was also instrumental in running several regional charity golf tournaments. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan; his daughter, Katie and partner, Erica; his grandchildren, Zachary and Elliott; as well as his brothers, Steven and wife, Lynne, Jeffrey and wife, Barbara, and Neil. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Gregory Wander and wife, Margaret, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father; his son, Andrew; and his father- and mother-in-law, George and Elizabeth Wander. David had a great love of life, and loved playing golf and fishing, was an avid fan of the New York Giants and Mets, and enjoyed long lunchtimes with friends. We will remember David as beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great friend, and helluva nice guy. A memorial gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Mountain View Chalet in Asbury for family and good friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in David's memory to the Sarcoma Foundation of America. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 5, 2019