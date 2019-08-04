The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
SPARTA -- David Mundhenk, 76, of Sparta, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Dave was born in Evanston, Ill., and was a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, serving in Vietnam, where he earned the Bronze Star and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. After the Army, Dave received a B.A. from Michigan State University. He worked as a property manager for much of his life.

Dave loved to cook and entertain and loved being with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne (Holtz) Mundhenk. David was the father of Bryan Mundhenk and his wife, Carey, of Newtown, Pa., and Heather Wolstenholme and her husband, James, of Sparta. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren: James Wolstenholme III, Samuel Wolstenholme, Max Mundhenk, Elizabeth Mundhenk and Ian Mundhenk.

Friends are invited to celebrate David's life on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 3-7 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A eulogy will be given at 6 p.m., followed by a U.S. Army ceremony to present honors at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
