David Musto Obituary
MONTAGUE - David Musto, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born in Orange to Charles and Theresa Musto, David grew up in Orange and West Orange and moved to Sussex County in 1978. He had been employed as a dental technician for Hafner Laboratories in Stanhope for over 40 years before his retirement. David had been an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dingmans Ferry, Pa. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and watching Giants football. But, most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Charles Musto.
David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Kuka) Musto; his son, Christopher Musto and his companion, Jane Garrett of Raleigh, N.C.; his daughter, Melissa Cordaro and her husband, Keith, of Vernon; his mother, Theresa Musto of Pitman; his brother, Richard Musto and his wife, Robyn, of Pitman; his two grandchildren, Brooke and Landon; and many nieces and nephews.
Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex. A memorial service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Delaware Crest Drive, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328. Please check the funeral home website for updates. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
