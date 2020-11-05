David N. Robinson
Vernon - David N. Robinson, 78, passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020. David was born on March 19, 1942 in New London, Connecticut to Elwood H. and Erna M. (Jacke) Robinson.
David was a Steamfitter for Local 475, Warren Township, New Jersey. David served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. David was an avid Jets fan and collected Thomas Kinkade paintings and Swarovski Crystal.
David is survived by his loving wife Janet (Kalman) Robinson, and his two daughters, Diane Sanders and her husband Ted of Idaho and Lisa Pearce and her husband Mark of Wyoming and his step children, Jennifer Papandrea and her husband Jim of Warwick, NY, Jim Robine and his wife Brigid of Murray Kentucky, Crist Robine and his wife Katie of Upper Township, NJ and Kevin Robine and his wife Kimberly of Wantage, NJ and his 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and a brother Dick Robinson and his wife Priscilla of Florida.
Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday November 8th from 1-4PM at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home 241 Rt. 94, Vernon, NJ (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Ct.) funeral services at the funeral home on Monday November 9th at 10:00AM, committal and interment service at North Hardyston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Vernon Animal Shelter, 3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
.**As per government regulation; Funeral Home can admit up to 75 masked people at one time.**