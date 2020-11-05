1/1
David N. Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David N. Robinson
Vernon - David N. Robinson, 78, passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020. David was born on March 19, 1942 in New London, Connecticut to Elwood H. and Erna M. (Jacke) Robinson.
David was a Steamfitter for Local 475, Warren Township, New Jersey. David served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. David was an avid Jets fan and collected Thomas Kinkade paintings and Swarovski Crystal.
David is survived by his loving wife Janet (Kalman) Robinson, and his two daughters, Diane Sanders and her husband Ted of Idaho and Lisa Pearce and her husband Mark of Wyoming and his step children, Jennifer Papandrea and her husband Jim of Warwick, NY, Jim Robine and his wife Brigid of Murray Kentucky, Crist Robine and his wife Katie of Upper Township, NJ and Kevin Robine and his wife Kimberly of Wantage, NJ and his 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and a brother Dick Robinson and his wife Priscilla of Florida.
Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday November 8th from 1-4PM at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home 241 Rt. 94, Vernon, NJ (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Ct.) funeral services at the funeral home on Monday November 9th at 10:00AM, committal and interment service at North Hardyston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Vernon Animal Shelter, 3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.**As per government regulation; Funeral Home can admit up to 75 masked people at one time.**

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved