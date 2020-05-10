|
|
BOONTON - David Nelson Houck, 79, died April 8, 2020 of COVID-19 at the New Jersey Firemen's Home in Boonton.
Mr. Houck was the adopted son of the late Nelson D. Houck, and of the late Martha E. Houck, of Bedminster. His next-of-kin are a daughter and son from his first marriage: Christine Houck Ransom, of Morristown, and Stephen Joseph Houck, of Trenton. Mr. Houck also has a sister, Doris Houck Bertocci, of Irvington, N.Y., and a brother, Stephen Travis Houck, of Auburn, Calif., both also adopted into the Houck family. All three of the Houck children had originally lived in Bedminster and attended Bernards High School in Bernardsville.
Mr. Houck spent his adult years living and working in various trucking positions in northern New Jersey, primarily in the area of Branchville, where he lived with his second wife, Kathy Stagg Houck, until her sudden death in 2001.
When the pandemic is no longer a threat, Mr. Houck will be buried with her at the Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mount Olive.
Mr. Houck was born Dec. 31, 1940 in Ithaca, NY, to a teenager who had been forced to give him up for adoption. However, it was the tragic practice of adoption agencies at the time to keep babies in a series of foster homes throughout the first year of life to be sure they were of normal intelligence before being made available for adoption. The reason for many foster placements, according to the welfare and adoption system at the time, was to prevent babies from forming attachments to anyone prior to their adoptive placements. This way, once determined to have "a normal IQ," they would attach only to the adoptive parents. We know now that this practice, one of the deep and enduring secrets of the adoption field, was emotionally very damaging to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of babies placed in the U.S. in the late 1930s and early 1940s.
Mr. Houck always felt "at home" in farm country, which accounts for his settling in the rolling hills of farm land in Sussex County following his service in the U.S. Marines. For a number of years he was a volunteer fireman in Branchville.
Two years ago his son Stephen decided that he needed to know who he himself was related to on his father's side and embarked on a DNA search. This led him directly to an extended farm family in upstate New York, not far from Ithaca, where Mr. Houck had actually lived for a year with his adoptive family in 1952 before relocating to Bedminster.
As a result of the DNA search, Mr. Houck's son found the siblings of his birth mother and learned the story of how she had suffered in forced silence throughout her life, never being permitted to discuss his birth with anyone, and always wondering what had happened to him. It remained a hushed secret until her death in 2013. However, when her younger siblings were contacted, several of them and their own children were thrilled finally to learn he was living in New Jersey and that he was still safe and residing at the Firemen's Home in Boonton. In 2018 they visited him for a reunion "to welcome him into the family." They had been hoping to return to see him this year when they got word that Mr. Houck was stricken with COVID-19.
When the time comes that it is safe for Mr. Houck to be buried with his wife, his remaining family members will meet at the Wood Funeral Home in Branchville and will be present around him at the burial: his son, his sister and brother by adoption, his birth mother's sister and daughter, and possibly other birth relatives from upstate New York. Finally, all will be together as one family to celebrate his life, to honor his birth mother's sacrifice and to mourn his passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020