STILLWATER - David Paul Current, 65, of Stillwater, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center.
David was born in Newton to the late Harry H. and Jeanne L. (Lippincott) Current and was a lifelong Sussex County resident. He attended Sussex County Technical High School and went on to have a career as a mechanic. David worked for Stocker Bus Company for over 20 years.
David loved cars and Harley Davidsons; he also enjoyed cooking and football. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. David took pride in helping others, he welcomed and loved many children he brought into his home and treated them as family. He was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Newton Rotary and would host farm to table events that would benefit local charities.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his sister, Carol Lee Brigante. He is survived by his wife, Denise (Stocker) Current; his son, James Michael Current and wife, Ekaterina; his granddaughter, Carissa Rose Current; his grandson, James David Current; and his little girl, his beloved Beagle, Queen Victoria. He is also survived by his siblings, Sandra Lynn Pittenger and husband, Lawrence, and Betsy Sue Crum and husband, Douglas; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newton Rotary Club, 473 Ridge Rd., Newton, NJ 07860 or to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 19, 2020