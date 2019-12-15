|
|
WILSON, N.C. - Deanna Jane Furman Scheer, 78, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, N.C., with Rev. Cliff Harwood officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, N.C.
Deanna graduated from Roxbury High School in Succasunna and attended Wilson Community College in Wilson, N.C. She spent her career as a CNA at Wilson Medical Center and Professional Home Healthcare. Deanna was a member of Farmington Heights Church of God, Wilson, N.C. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her daughter, Juanita M. Rose (Robin), of Welaka, FL; two sons: James E. Scheer III (Lisa), of Newton, and Jody L. Scheer (Dixie), of Stantonsburg, N.C.; seven grandchildren: Jackson Rose, Sarah Scheer, Jacob Scheer, Benjamin Scheer, Emily Scheer, Sinikka Scheer and Patrick Naccarato; two great-grandchildren: Lucas Rose and Declan Rex Whitley; multiple nieces and nephews; and three wonderful sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Scheer, Jr.; parents, Herbert and Bessie Elston Furman; one sister, Barbara Goodwin; one brother, Herbert Charles Furman; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the , 3219 Landmark St., #9A, Greenville, N.C. 27834 or online at Heart.org. Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, N.C. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019