Deborah Beierle Merrill

Hampton Township - Deborah Beierle Merrill, age 61 of Hampton Township, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020. She is survived by the love of her life, Colin Merrill, and her three children; Katie Guidi, her husband Jonathan; Chris Guidi, his wife Amanda; grandchildren, Sawyer, Barrett, Collins, Sage; and Patrick Guidi.

Born on January 9, 1959 in Montclair, NJ, she was the daughter of Lynn A. Beierle of Austin, Texas and the late "Bro" George W. Beierle. Deb was the oldest of four children; Timothy Beierle of Raleigh, NC, Suzanne Carper of Austin, TX, and Nancy Harrington and her husband Robert of Asheville, NC. Deb had many nieces and nephews who she adored.

Deb grew up in Andover, New Jersey where she was involved in the local 4-H. She was a gifted Field Hockey and Basketball player and graduated from Newton High School. She received her Bachelor's in Business at the University of Delaware, and her Masters of Arts in Education at Seton Hall. Deb started her career out working as a Stockbroker in New York City for Shearson Brothers and then transferred to Austin, TX. Once her children were born, they traveled all over the world before settling back in Sussex County in Hampton Township. Her passion for country living inspired her to raise her children on a farm and she was never happier than when she was outside on the farm enjoying time with family and friends. The love she had for the country took her abroad to County Clare, Ireland, where she spent a month working on an organic farm with her son Patrick. She taught for many years at Kittatinny Regional High School before becoming their Director of Special Services, and most recently, she was the Director of Special Services for the Vernon Township School District. Deb loved what she did; she was a dedicated teacher and mentor, and always put the interest of her students first. Deb was known for her infectious smile, contagious laugh, and warm personality. She loved to spend her weekends in her barn, out horseback riding with her daughter, or just sitting on the patio enjoying a fire with her husband. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her.

A celebration of life will be held in June 2021. If you would like to receive the Evite and help the family celebrate the life of Deb, please email celebrationoflife fordeb@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store