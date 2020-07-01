My DebbieAs I always fondly referred to her during our close friendship in nursing school. Although we didnt see much of one another in the later years just the thought of her Unusually beautiful being would frequently tickle my heart & soul! My Debbie had the gift of bringing happiness & laughter whenever She was present. Her strained voice was never a deterrent as she Always And in all ways shared her joy in life it was something special to her being that made her even more endearing to those of us who knew & loved her. I will never forget her excitement when she met up with the love of her life Karl.

I was so happy for her when she spoke of Her contentment With himSince that is what young girls do with their friends. We had many fun/special times In Johnson Hall during our formative late teen & Post teen years together. Karl was her soulmate & it was so nice to know that they went on to share a loving family with three beautiful children. My heart goes out to ur family in your void of this amazing one of a kind woman. She was the

WORLDS FINEST BEING

Rest in comfort & peace

My Debbie till we meet again

Love Your Nanny



Nancy Lepes Edsall

Friend