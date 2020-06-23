Deborah Farrisi

New Orleans, LA - Deborah L. Farrisi (née Sapp), 70, died on June 21, 2020 at her home in New Orleans. She is survived by her daughter, Daniele; siblings Paul, Karen, and Steven; and an extended family of nieces, nephews, stepchildren and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; parents, Paul and Juanita; sister, Carol; and stepson, Anthony, Jr.

Debbie was a graduate of Vacaville High School and San Francisco State University. She spent much of her life helping people, as a public school teacher in New Jersey and as a volunteer in the communities in which she lived: Sussex and Monmouth Counties, Williams, AZ and New Orleans, LA. She loved to read and was an avid artist and crafter, leaving us with many paintings, weavings, baskets, pottery, and knitted works.

A memorial service will be held in Monmouth County, NJ at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Littoral Society, an organization for which she was a volunteer and donor.



