STILLWATER -- Debra J. Meister, age 63, of Stillwater, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, following a long illness. Born in Paterson, she had lived many years in Newton and Lake Lenape before moving to Stillwater 30 years ago. Daughter of the late Howard Leeth and Vandalia (Worman) Galler, Debra was a graduate of the High Point Regional High School, Class of 1974. She later graduated from Upsala College, earning her bachelor's degree. Debra enjoyed a 42-year career in banking and for the last 11 years as vice president/store manager with TD Bank. A member of the Banking Association as well as the Professional Women in Banking Association, Debra was passionate for volunteering and giving to others. Mrs. Meister had served as a member of the Memorial Board with the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice as well as the Newton Medical Center Advisory Board. She would give her time to Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, Morris County Habitat for Humanity, Hampton Township Rotary Club, , and many others. An avid gardener and cook, Mrs. Meister was predeceased in life by a sister, Joanne Hemming, and her maternal grandparents, Bo Bertil and Josephine C. (Anderson) Taube. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Donald Meister; her sisters, Catherine and her husband, Timothy McMickle, of Milford, Pa., Patricia Galler and Robyn Galler, both of Phillipsburg; as well as her sister-in-law, Jean Pierson and her husband, Bill; her brother-in-law, Robert Meister; and her two nieces, two nephews and six great-nieces and -nephews. Debra will also be missed by her beautiful golden retriever, Bailey, who loved her unconditionally. Private graveside memorial services were held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Sparta Presbyterian-Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Debra's memory may be made to www.karenannquinlanhospice.org. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 25, 2019