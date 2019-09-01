|
|
FREDON -- Debra Lynn Foran, 52, of Fredon, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at home. Born in Newton, Debra was a lifelong resident of Fredon and was a 1985 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School. She was an office manager and travel consultant at Vacation in Paris in Hampton for the past 15 years. Debra enriched the lives of everyone she met. She was a good soul and was truly the "Salt of the Earth." Debra loved her garden and her dogs, but most importantly, she loved her family. The daughter of the late Cornelius "Neil" Vander Ploeg, Debra was also predeceased by her brother, Ronald Vander Ploeg. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Bryce G. Foran; her daughter, Morgan Foran, of New York City; her son, Connor Foran, of Fredon; and her mother, Theresa Vander Ploeg of Newton. She is also survived by her sisters, Sharon Williams, of Hamburg, and Cindy Keesler, of Wantage, as well as her brother, Peter Vander Ploeg, of Franklin. Debra was a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Newton Covenant Reformed Church, 23 Thompson St., Newton. Interment will follow in Frankford Plains Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Penn Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 (https://ocrahope.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 1, 2019