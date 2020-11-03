Denis Sanderson

October 9, 1937 - November 1, 2020

Denis "Pop" Sanderson passed away at home on Sunday, November 1 surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness and a long battle with dementia.

Denis was born in Carlisle, England before moving to East Kilbride, Scotland when he was 9 where he met the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Elsie Robinson Sanderson. They moved to the US in 1965 with their 2 children and made homes in Irvington, NJ, Bohemia Long Island and Rockaway NJ before settling in Sparta in 1998 to enjoy his retirement.

If Denis wasn't on the golf course you could find him on a soccer,' lacrosse, baseball, football or softball field and also all track and field meets where he was well known for cheering on the sidelines and once in a while even been ejected from the game. The kids and community knew and loved him as "Pop" and he was loved by so many. He was the team mascot.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Elsie, his 2 children, Steve Sanderson and his wife Laura of Succasunna and his daughter Denise Glew and her husband Bob of Sparta. He has 5 amazing grandchildren who he cherished more than life itself. Connor, Christian, Ryan, Cayleigh and Brendan. His sister, Norma Mackay and her husband Donnie and many loving nieces and nephews.

He will be missed by many and loved forever.

The celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



