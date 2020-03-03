|
|
FRELINGHUYSEN - Denise E. Bailey, 61, of Frelinghuysen, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, surrounded by her loving family.
Denise was born in Jersey City and grew up in Hopatcong. She was married to her best friend, Leonard, and they have been together for 40 years. She worked at The Hartford as a senior underwriter for 36 years where she created lifelong friendships before retiring in 2013. She was an avid NY Knicks and NY Giants fan. She enjoyed traveling, painting and spending time with her friends, family, grandchildren and her beloved dog, Maddie.
Denise was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mamie Matthias. She is survived by her husband, Leonard; two daughters, Christine Bailey, and Jennifer Larena and her husband, Joe; three brothers, Michael Matthias and his wife, Kris, Stephen Mark Matthias, and Robert Matthais and his wife, Brenda; and her two grandsons, Jaxon and Logan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with internment to follow at Yellow Frame Cemetery, Fredon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231, in memory of Denise.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 3, 2020