F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Denise Leslie Carroll

Denise Leslie Carroll Obituary
FRANKLIN -- Denise Leslie Carroll (Domzalski), 51, died unexpectedly at Morristown Medical Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born to Elizabeth and Donald Domzalski in Newton, she had lived in Andover before moving to Franklin 28 years ago.

Denise worked as an insurance underwriter for CNA in Warren for the last 15 years. Denise took great joy in cooking and gardening and felt most comfortable spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Denise was the beloved wife for 24 years of James Carroll, of Franklin. Devoted mother of Kayleen Carroll, of Franklin, Brianna Carroll, of Hamburg, and Tyler Carroll, of Franklin. Loving grandmother of Logan Cole, of Franklin. Dear daughter of Elizabeth Domzalski, of Sussex. Cherished by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Denise leaves a loving legacy for many people through her organ donation with the New Jersey Sharing Network.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1-6 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m., at the Sgt. Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post #132, Franklin. Private cremation services by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin.

Memorial gifts to Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848, would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at: www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
