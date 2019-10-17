|
SPRING, TEXAS - Dennis E. Nagy passed away May 29, 2019, following a short illness.
Dennis was born in Somerville, N.J., on May 18,1946. He was the son of the late Dennis and Yolan Nagy, of Allamuchy, N.J. Dennis was a 1964 graduate of Hackettstown High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Marines and earned the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his service in Vietnam. He also achieved the rank of Sergeant. Following his military service, Dennis attended Bethany College where he earned a B.A. degree, and varsity letters in football all four years. After college, Dennis established a construction company, which he operated for over four decades in Houston, Texas, until the time of his death. Dennis was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed trophy sports, especially elk hunts and deep sea fishing contests.
He is survived by his siblings, Yolan Grover, of Albuquerque, N.M., Denise Onufrak, of Hamburg, N.J., and Steven Nagy, of Chapmansboro, Tenn., and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Tranquility Cemetery in Tranquility, N.J., for family and friends.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 17, 2019