Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Tranquility Cemetery
Tranquility, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis E. Nagy


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis E. Nagy Obituary
SPRING, TEXAS - Dennis E. Nagy passed away May 29, 2019, following a short illness.
Dennis was born in Somerville, N.J., on May 18,1946. He was the son of the late Dennis and Yolan Nagy, of Allamuchy, N.J. Dennis was a 1964 graduate of Hackettstown High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Marines and earned the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his service in Vietnam. He also achieved the rank of Sergeant. Following his military service, Dennis attended Bethany College where he earned a B.A. degree, and varsity letters in football all four years. After college, Dennis established a construction company, which he operated for over four decades in Houston, Texas, until the time of his death. Dennis was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed trophy sports, especially elk hunts and deep sea fishing contests.
He is survived by his siblings, Yolan Grover, of Albuquerque, N.M., Denise Onufrak, of Hamburg, N.J., and Steven Nagy, of Chapmansboro, Tenn., and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Tranquility Cemetery in Tranquility, N.J., for family and friends.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.