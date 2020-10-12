1/1
Dennis Neal Pierson Sr.
Dennis Neal Pierson, Sr
Sebring, FL - Dennis Neal Pierson, Sr, age 76, passed away on October 8, 2020 in Sebring, FL. He was the son of the late Foster Pierson . He was born on October 22, 1943 in Newton, NJ. He had been a resident of Sebring, FL since 2014. Dennis worked as a mason in the construction industry and at the New Jersey Herald. He was always happiest when he was working. He is survived by his loving children – Tanya Knaap of Sebring, FL; Dennis Pierson Jr. of Newton, NJ; brother - Duane Pierson of Maine. Surviving are also 2 grandchildren – Stephanie Gibson of Highgate Center, VT, Danielle Pierson of Hamburg, NJ and his best feline friends, Sampson and Delilah. He is predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence & Roger, and his sister, Donna. Per his wishes there will be no funeral or memorial services.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870
Online condolences may be left at:
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
