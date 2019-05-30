OGDENSBURG - Derek James Mons, 45, of Ogdensburg, passed away at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family on May 29, 2019.

He was the devoted son of William and Nancy Masar Sands and the late Donald J. Mons.

Derek was born in Middletown, N.Y., and was a longtime resident of Ogdensburg. Derek fought a courageous battle his whole life with cystic fibrosis. He was a 1993 graduate of Walkill Valley Regional High School and was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. He was often seen in the company of his grandfather, Joseph Masar, who passed away in 2014. Through his grandfather, he became known in the political scene, especially among members of the Republican Party. He helped out the party by posting signs during elections. For this service and others he performed for the party, he received a plaque in 1998. Derek was an original hired member of the Walmart in Franklin, where he worked for 11 years. He was also a proud member of the Sons of Vietnam Veterans.

Derek was predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Virginia (Norman) Masar and Francis and Mary Mons. He was the devoted brother of William Sands, Denise Coulter, Troy Sands, and his wife, Vanessa. He was the beloved nephew of Jacqueline Masar Schlenger and her husband, Donald;

Jo Anne Masar and her partner, Gary Mahana; Virginia Masar Ramberger and her husband, Hank; Brian Mons and his wife, Janice; Mark Avondoglio and his partner, Janice Stevens; Anne Gale Feehan; and Mary Sands Leggour.

Friends may come to visit

2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at Immaculate Conception Church, 75 Church St., Franklin. Interment will follow at St. Thomas of Aquin Cemetery, 53 Kennedy Ave, Ogdensburg.

Contributions may be made in Derek's memory to: New Jersey State Organization of Cystic Fibrosis, 137 Union Blvd., Totowa, NJ 07512. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 30, 2019