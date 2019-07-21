Resources More Obituaries for Devon Collver-Carbery Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Devon Lee Collver-Carbery

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email SPARTA -- Devon Lee Collver-Carbery went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a long, courageous battle against brain cancer. Devon was born on Dec. 15, 1979, in Newton Memorial Hospital. Devon was surrounded by her loving family, closest friends and clergy at the time of her passing. Devon strived to live a life that exemplified her Christian beliefs. She was selfless, generous and caring. Devon was a member of the Franklin Presbyterian Church in Franklin for more than 30 years. She was baptized, confirmed and married there. Recently, Devon and her family began attending Sparta Evangelical Free Church in Sparta to take advantage of their excellent youth program. Throughout her life Devon was a natural in athletics and dance. She loved running, softball, dance, gymnastics and bowling. At the age of 5, Devon began dancing at Dance by Kempson and took ballet, tap and jazz. She left dance when she started playing softball, her best sport. She varsity lettered at Sparta High School in 10th, 11th and 12th grades. Devon played softball for the Sparta Spirit AAU travel team and then the next year for the Skylanders AAU travel team, as one of only a few juniors on the team. The highlight of the team's season was to play in a national tournament in Cocoa Beach, Fla., against a championship team from Houston, Texas. The Skylanders emerged the champions of the tournament. She continued softball with the Sparta Women's Softball League. Devon was an avid runner and liked to run in the 5K Turkey Trots in Sparta. In addition, she ran the Color Vibe 5K with her sister-in-law, Stephanie; the Tunnel to Tower run in New York City with her husband, Adam; and run in Liberty State Park, as well as several others. Devon graduated from Sparta High School in 1998. In her senior year of high school, Devon started dating Adam Carbery, the captain of the football team, who grew to become the love of her life. They became inseparable and began planning their future together. Devon graduated from Caldwell College in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree and was hired by New Jersey Manufacturer's Insurance Company as a claims adjuster. At the time, Adam was attending the Police Academy and became a Sparta police officer in 2004. Prior to becoming a police officer Adam served in the United States Army, 10th Mountain Division. They married in the Franklin Presbyterian Church in Franklin in 2004 and eventually settled in their hometown of Sparta to raise a family. When Devon became pregnant with her first child, Ashley, she chose motherhood over her career and left NJM to raise her children. When her second child, Colin, was born, Devon volunteered as a class mom and was always very involved in their day-to-day lives. When their second child, Colin, started school, Devon took a position at Alpine School in Sparta as an aide in a self-contained classroom. She loved the children she cared for and they loved her. She developed so many close relationships with her co-workers at the Alpine School. Devon will be remembered for her love of life, her beautiful smile, her contagious laugh, her thoughtfulness and her devotion to her friends and family. Devon only lived 39 years, but we feel so blessed to have had her as our daughter for those 39 years and to live directly across the street from her, especially during her illness. Sadly, the last 3½ years were consumed with her determination to win her battle against cancer. Regardless, Devon continued to try to live life to the fullest and spend quality time with Adam, her kids, and her family and friends so that she would leave many memories to treasure, including two trips to Disney and fulfilling a lifelong dream to swim with the dolphins. Devon leaves behind her beloved husband, Adam; her two precious children, 10-year-old Ashley and "her little bud," 8-year-old Colin; her brother, Michael and his wife, Stephanie, and her two beloved nieces, Sara and Caroline, of Sparta; her parents, Barbara and Charlie Collver, also of Sparta; her mother- and father-in-law, Michael and Debra Carbery, of Sparta; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Renee and Mark Fitlin, Edwin, Alan and Marcia, Margaret and Melanie Carbery. Mom and Dad would paraphrase a quote to Devon that we thought exemplified the way that she lived and battled her disease. The quote was one from Shakespeare and used in the Movie "Seabiscuit." "Though she may be small, she be fierce." Until we meet again, Semper Fidelis, "Ballerina Girl." A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Devon at The Barn at Hillside Park, 146 Lake Iliff Road in Andover Township, on Sunday, Aug. 4. A Christian Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration of Devon's life will be held from 2-3:30 p.m., at which time family, friends and the community will be invited to participate and share stories. Following the service, we will continue to celebrate Devon's life with a repast and additional time for sharing. Please carpool if possible. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Ronald McDonald House Charities, The Christian Missionary and Alliance Church in Randolph, Sparta Evangelical Free Church in Sparta, the United Methodist Church in Branchville, Franklin or Ogdensburg Presbyterian churches, Royal Family Ministries in Wayne or One-Way Ministries in Sparta. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 21, 2019