FRANKFORD - Diana Romano, age 79, of Frankford Township, passed away peacefully May 15, 2020 in Edgewater. Born in Cliffside Park, she had resided in Franklin Lakes before moving to Frankford Township in 1971.
Daughter of the late Concetta and Egidio Uliana, she had a long career as a teacher beginning at the Sussex County Vocational Technical School in Sparta and for many years at Kittatinny Regional High School where she retired. Following her retirement, Diana began teaching at the Sussex County Juvenile Detention Center where she very much enjoyed working with troubled teens for seven years. An avid talk radio fan, Diana enjoyed intellectual conversations with family and friends about politics and current events. A kind and loving person, she enjoyed her cats and especially spending time with her family.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas F. Romano in 1986, she is survived by her loving daughters Tina Romano, of Frankford Township, and Elizabeth Romano, of Edgewater. Diana is also survived by her cousins Mary and her husband Fred Pellegrino, of South Carolina, Enzo and his wife Virginia Uliana, of Virginia, and Lou and his wife Lill Uliana Lill is correct, of New Jersey, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Diana's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, N.J. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.